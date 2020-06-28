Armenpress sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the mort important and interesting events of the passing week.

Constitutional amendments enter into force – PM Pashinyan

Oldest judge in Armenia’s Constitutional Court to temporarily fulfill powers of CC President

Constitutional Court President and three judges to be replaced as Parliament passes bill

President Sarkissian signs law on Constitutional amendments procedure

Parliament Speaker publishes Constitutional amendments on replacing CC President and three judges

Venice Commission gives positive opinion on authorities' questions on the Constitutional Court

Armenia's Constitutional crisis can be solved based on Venice Commission opinions – CoE Gen.- Sec.

Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Medical Worker’s Day

COVID-19: Armenia records 662 new cases, 762 recoveries in one day

Artsakh confirms 1 new case of coronavirus in past 24 hours

Medical worker dies of coronavirus in Armenia

Several other hospitals in Armenia join the fight against novel coronavirus

Armenia to expand use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 treatment

Second group of French doctors arrives in Armenia

Group of 11 doctors arrive in Armenia from Italy

“Gratitude in Action”: Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes

Gagik Tsarukyan will not be remanded

Prosecutor's Office files complaint to Court of Appeal for remanding Gagik Tsarukyan

Aliyev makes arrogant announcements seeing 5th column operating in Armenia – PM’s spokesperson

U.S. Congressmen urge to provide 1.5 million USD for demining project in Artsakh

Armenia’s National Security Service reveals another unsuccessful attempt of Azerbaijani propaganda

UNESCO Chair on education and prevention of Genocide and other atrocity crimes established at YSU

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

Presidents of European Council and European Commission address joint letter to Armenia’s PM

USAID to provide Armenian Government 7.5 million USD grant for infrastructural projects

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday

Armenia’s economic activity index declined 3.9% in five months

Armenian Parliament approves 2019 state budget performance annual report

Government approves 22nd anti-crisis measure

Armen Khachatryan appointed Head of Department for Information and Public Relations at PM’s Office

Former MP Abraham Manukyan remanded into custody

French-Armenian actor Simon Abkarian receives Molière Award

Vatican issues new stamp dedicated to Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia