Armenpress sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the mort important and interesting events of the passing week.
Constitutional amendments enter into force – PM Pashinyan
Oldest judge in Armenia’s Constitutional Court to temporarily fulfill powers of CC President
Constitutional Court President and three judges to be replaced as Parliament passes bill
President Sarkissian signs law on Constitutional amendments procedure
Parliament Speaker publishes Constitutional amendments on replacing CC President and three judges
Venice Commission gives positive opinion on authorities' questions on the Constitutional Court
Armenia's Constitutional crisis can be solved based on Venice Commission opinions – CoE Gen.- Sec.
Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Medical Worker’s Day
COVID-19: Armenia records 662 new cases, 762 recoveries in one day
Artsakh confirms 1 new case of coronavirus in past 24 hours
Medical worker dies of coronavirus in Armenia
Several other hospitals in Armenia join the fight against novel coronavirus
Armenia to expand use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 treatment
Second group of French doctors arrives in Armenia
Group of 11 doctors arrive in Armenia from Italy
“Gratitude in Action”: Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes
Gagik Tsarukyan will not be remanded
Prosecutor's Office files complaint to Court of Appeal for remanding Gagik Tsarukyan
Aliyev makes arrogant announcements seeing 5th column operating in Armenia – PM’s spokesperson
U.S. Congressmen urge to provide 1.5 million USD for demining project in Artsakh
Armenia’s National Security Service reveals another unsuccessful attempt of Azerbaijani propaganda
UNESCO Chair on education and prevention of Genocide and other atrocity crimes established at YSU
75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade
Presidents of European Council and European Commission address joint letter to Armenia’s PM
USAID to provide Armenian Government 7.5 million USD grant for infrastructural projects
Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday
Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday
Armenia’s economic activity index declined 3.9% in five months
Armenian Parliament approves 2019 state budget performance annual report
Government approves 22nd anti-crisis measure
Armen Khachatryan appointed Head of Department for Information and Public Relations at PM’s Office
Former MP Abraham Manukyan remanded into custody
French-Armenian actor Simon Abkarian receives Molière Award
Vatican issues new stamp dedicated to Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia