Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Armenpress sums up key events of the week

Armenpress sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency is presenting the mort important and interesting events of the passing week.

 

Constitutional amendments enter into force – PM Pashinyan

Oldest judge in Armenia’s Constitutional Court to temporarily fulfill powers of CC President

Constitutional Court President and three judges to be replaced as Parliament passes bill

President Sarkissian signs law on Constitutional amendments procedure

Parliament Speaker publishes Constitutional amendments on replacing CC President and three judges

Venice Commission gives positive opinion on authorities' questions on the Constitutional Court

Armenia's Constitutional crisis can be solved based on Venice Commission opinions – CoE Gen.- Sec.

 

 

Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Medical Worker’s Day

 

 

COVID-19: Armenia records 662 new cases, 762 recoveries in one day

Artsakh confirms 1 new case of coronavirus in past 24 hours

Medical worker dies of coronavirus in Armenia

Several other hospitals in Armenia join the fight against novel coronavirus

 

 

Armenia to expand use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 treatment

 

 

Second group of French doctors arrives in Armenia

Group of 11 doctors arrive in Armenia from Italy

 

 

“Gratitude in Action”: Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes

 

 

Gagik Tsarukyan will not be remanded

Prosecutor's Office files complaint to Court of Appeal for remanding Gagik Tsarukyan

 

 

Aliyev makes arrogant announcements seeing 5th column operating in Armenia – PM’s spokesperson

 

 

U.S. Congressmen urge to provide 1.5 million USD for demining project in Artsakh

 

 

Armenia’s National Security Service reveals another unsuccessful attempt of Azerbaijani propaganda

 

 

UNESCO Chair on education and prevention of Genocide and other atrocity crimes established at YSU

 

 

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

 

 

Presidents of European Council and European Commission address joint letter to Armenia’s PM

 

 

USAID to provide Armenian Government 7.5 million USD grant for infrastructural projects

 

 

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday

 

 

Armenia’s economic activity index declined 3.9% in five months

 

 

Armenian Parliament approves 2019 state budget performance annual report

 

 

Government approves 22nd anti-crisis measure

 

 

Armen Khachatryan appointed Head of Department for Information and Public Relations at PM’s Office

 

 

Former MP Abraham Manukyan remanded into custody

 

 

French-Armenian actor Simon Abkarian receives Molière Award

 

 

Vatican issues new stamp dedicated to Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration