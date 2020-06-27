Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Serbia confirms 227 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. 227 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 13,792, RIA Novosti reports citing the country’s health ministry.

2 more patients have died from the virus. The death toll has reached 267.

Earlier today Serbian defense minister Aleksandar Vulin said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





