Azerbaijan makes over 190 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. During the period from June 21 to 27 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 190 times by firing nearly 1600 shots at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a press release.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces adhere to the ceasefire regime and continue confidently fulfilling their military tasks.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan