Speaker of Parliament receives acting President of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Ashot Khachatryan who is temporarily fulfilling the duties of the President of the Constitutional Court, the Parliament said in a press release.

The Speaker told Ashot Khachatryan that based on the Constitutional amendments which entered into force on June 26 the powers of Court judges Hrant Nazaryan, Felix Tokhyan and Alvina Gyulumyan have been suspended as they have served more than 12 years in their positions.

The Speaker also informed that the power of Hrayr Tovmasyan as Constitutional Court President has also been suspended.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Ashot Khachatryan on temporarily assuming the duties of the CC President.

In turn Ashot Khachatryan assured that he will continue ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, as well as will act independently and impartially.