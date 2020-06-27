Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Serbian defense minister tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, RIA Novosti reports.  

The minister has been self-quarantined.

The ministry said Aleksandar Vulin feels well and has no symptoms. He continues fulfilling his duties and follows all the rules.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





