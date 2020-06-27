Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Former MP Ruben Hakobyan invited to NSS

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Former member of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Hakobyan has been invited to the National Security Service.

Hakobyan told reporters that he has been invited to the NSS for his yesterday’s calls made outside the Constitutional Court.

“They almost said that I have made calls over the Constitutional order, the main emphasis is put on this”, Hakobyan said.

On June 26 Ruben Hakobyan was outside the Constitutional Court expressing his protest over the recent law according to which the powers of three judges of the Constitutional Court have been suspended, and President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan continues serving as CC member.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





