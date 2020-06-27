COVID-19 updates: China confirms 21 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 9 million 925 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 497,000.

More than 5 million 375 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 553 thousand 068 confirmed cases). 127,640 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 280 thousand 054 confirmed cases and 56,109 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 627,646. 8,969 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 509,753 cases. Death rate is 15,700.

UK has confirmed 309,360 cases. The death toll has reached 43,414.

Spain has 294,985 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,338.

The next is Peru with 272,364 confirmed cases and 8,939 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 263,360 confirmed cases and 5,068 deaths.

Italy reported 239,961 cases and over 34,708 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 217,724 confirmed cases and 10,239 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 194,511 cases. The deaths comprise 5,065.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 21st with a total of 83,483 cases (21 new cases in one day), out of which 78,444 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 921 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 174,577.

Qatar has confirmed 92,784 cases. The death toll has reached 109 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 62,755 confirmed cases and 2,620 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 46,973. 310 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 43,703, that of the deaths is 341.

Iraq confirmed 41,193 cases and 1,559 deaths.

1,697 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 33.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 255. 8 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan