COVID-19: Armenia records 662 new cases, 762 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. 662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,909 the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

762 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 12,911.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 420.

The number of active cases stands at 10,445.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 133 (2 new such cases).

So far, 107,108 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

