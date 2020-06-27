Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $1563.50, copper price stood at $5888.00, lead price stood at $1789.00, nickel price stood at $12437.00, tin price stood at $16610.00, zinc price stood at $2036.50, molybdenum price down by 0.94% to $16160.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration