Aliyev makes arrogant announcements seeing 5th column operating in Armenia – PM’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Mane Gevorgyan, spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, commented on the reaction of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan to the speech of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev. ARMENPRESS reports Mane Gevorgyan wrote on her Facebook page that Ilham Aliyev makes such arrogant announcements, because he sees that in contrast to 2,5 years ago, today a 5th column operates in Armenia with the participation of Serzh Sargsyan’s family. “And the interesting thing is that the announcements of both Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan over developments in Armenia are very similar to each other. The notorious corrupt officials against whom criminal charges are pressed are assessed as politically persecuted by both Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan. The recent Constitutional changes in Armenia are illegal for both Ilham ALiyev and Serzh Sargsyan ’’, she wrote, bringing a number of other examples of coinciding opinions between the former President of Armenia and current president of Azerbaijan.

Mane Gevorgyan also noted that Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan’s son-in-law Mikael Minasyan use similar false texts. ‘’It’s necessary to find out if it’s Ilham ALiyev who writes texts for Serzh Sargsyan’s family, or it’s Serzh Sargsyan’s family that writes texts for Ilham Aliyev. Anyway, the common interests between Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan’s family are obvious’’, she wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan