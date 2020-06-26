Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Armenia ‘’world leader’’ in terms of total COVID 19 cases per million people – Pashinyan

Armenia ‘’world leader’’ in terms of total COVID 19 cases per million people – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia sets new records in terms of coronavirus cases, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said following a session t the Commandant’s Office.

‘’Today Armenia is a world leader in terms of total confirmed cases of COVID 19 and new daily cases per million people. This is a serious problem for us, for all of us, but there is a greater problem which causes this problem. There is no understanding of the seriousness of the situation in Armenia’’, Pashinyan said

By 11:00, June 26 a total of 23,247 cases have been confirmed in Armenia. 12,149 have recovered, 10,557 are active cases. A total of 105,046 tests have been done.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration