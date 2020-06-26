Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-06-20

YEREVAN, 26 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.64 drams to 481.94 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.33 drams to 540.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.90 drams to 596.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 110.86 drams to 27217.27 drams. Silver price down by 4.67 drams to 271.62 drams. Platinum price down by 200.24 drams to 12349.3 drams.