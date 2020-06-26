COVID-19 updates: Global death toll is over 492,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 9 million 741 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 492,000.

More than 5 million 273 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 505 thousand 196 confirmed cases). 126,798 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 233 thousand 147 confirmed cases and 55,054 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 620,794. 8,781 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 491,992 cases. Death rate is 15,319.

UK has confirmed 307,980 cases. The death toll has reached 43,230.

Spain has 294,566 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,330.

The next is Peru with 268,602 confirmed cases and 8,761 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 259,064 confirmed cases and 4,903 deaths.

Italy reported 239,706 cases and over 34,678 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 217,724 confirmed cases and 10,239 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 193,115 cases. The deaths comprise 5,046.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 21st with a total of 83,462 cases (13 new cases in one day), out of which 78,439 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 919 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 170,639.

Qatar has confirmed 92,784 cases. The death toll has reached 109 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 61,130 confirmed cases and 2,533 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 46,563. 308 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 43,703, that of the deaths is 341.

Iraq confirmed 39,139 cases and 1,437 deaths.

1,662 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 33.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 242. 7 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

