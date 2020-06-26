US House passes police reform bill

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The US House of Representatives has passed a sweeping police reform bill that currently has little prospect of becoming law amid partisan gridlock, reports BBC.

The Democratic-controlled chamber voted 236-181 for the measure mainly along party lines on Thursday night.

The legislation is named after George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death in police custody last month ignited worldwide protests.

But US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the measure.

And his fellow Republicans in the Senate are proposing their own, less far-reaching bill.