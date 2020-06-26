Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

MP Arman Abovyan tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Arman Abovyan, secretary of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the lawmaker told Armenpress, adding that he has no symptoms.

“I have passed a coronavirus test, the result is positive. I have no symptoms and feel well. Currently I am self-quarantined”, the MP said.

The total number of coronavirus infected MPs in Armenia has reached 6.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





