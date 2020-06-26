Armenia’s economic activity index declined 3.9% in five months

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index in January-May has declined by 3.9% compared to January-May 2019, according to the data released by the National Statistical Committee.

Industrial production volume grew by 2.4%.

The volume of construction in January-May declined by 23.4%.

The decline in trade turnover comprised 10.8%, and that in the services field – 4.2%.

In January-May 2020 consumer price index and industrial production price index increased by 0.3%.

Electricity production increased by 8.3%.

The average nominal salary rose by 7.9%, comprising 190,166 AMD. In the public sector it increased by 8.7%, and in the private sector – 7.1%.

Compared to January-May 2019, the external trade turnover declined in January-May this year, by nearly 11.2%, moreover, the decline in export comprised 8.1% and that in import – 12.8%.

The decline in the economic activity is due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which affected the economies of almost all countries.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan