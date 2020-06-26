US may create coronavirus vaccine by yearend

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump expects that the United States will create a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of this year, reports TASS.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US is almost 2.4 million, with over 122.1 thousand death cases.

The coronavirus cases globally are more than 9.4 million.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan