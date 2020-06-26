Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

US may create coronavirus vaccine by yearend

US may create coronavirus vaccine by yearend

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump expects that the United States will create a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of this year, reports TASS.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US is almost 2.4 million, with over 122.1 thousand death cases.

The coronavirus cases globally are more than 9.4 million.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration