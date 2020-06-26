IDBank joins “The power of 1 dram” initiative

From now on, IDBank is the strategic partner of the initiative of Idram Company, “The power of 1 dram”. The program is aimed at the development of a number of fields of vital and strategic importance.

“IDBank joins the initiative “The power of 1 dram” and becomes the strategic partner of the program. We also believe that everything starts from 1 dram, so from now on, 1 dram will be transferred to “The power of 1 dram” from each payment made through IDBanking.am online platform and IDBank terminals. We especially attach importance to the fact, that the first program of “The power of 1 dram” is aimed at providing necessary equipment for distance learning of the children residing in the villages of frontier and high mountainous districts, as we have already mentioned that education was announced as the main direction of the corporate social responsibility of IDBank”, said Tatevik Vardevanyan, the Head of Communication unit of the Bank.

“We are very happy that our cooperation with IDBank is not limited to the business field, and a few days after the announcement of “The Power of 1 dram” the Bank has become the strategic partner of the initiative. This witnesses the common ideology of our companies. I am sure at the end of the program, joining our efforts and doing these small steps we will accomplish a great job”, stated Gor Amiryan, the Head of Marketing unit of Idram Company.

The Bank informs that joining the program they give their customers the opportunity to become a part of this great job and to become a good will ambassador without spending a dram by just making payments through Idram application, terminals, atwww.idram.amwebsite, throughIDBanking.am online platform or IDBank terminals.

You can track the collected amount in real time at idram.am/1dram, Idram application, idram.am website, through IDBanking.am online platform, and the beneficiaries of the initiative of this year will be announced soon.

Companies are controlled by CBA