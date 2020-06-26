Justice minister comments on some statements over changes in Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan commented on some statements over the recent changes in the Constitutional Court.

“The claims according to which the changes to the Constitution should enter into force only after the change to the constitutional law on the Constitutional Court, have nothing to do with the reality.

Those political forces, which are trying to create an artificial agenda, are incapable of undermining the leadership’s programs in any way, these are meaningless attempts.

Yesterday, one of the most ridiculous incidents was registered in the political history of Armenia: they decided that if “few votes” are lacking, it is possible to “slightly round” the number, which proves the level of this fight.

The Constitutional amendments have entered into force, the powers of three judges of the Court, as well as the power of Hrayr Tovmasyan as President of the Court are suspended”, the minister said on Facebook.

On June 22 the Armenian Parliament adopted the Constitutional amendments bill which proposes to replace the Constitutional Court President and CC judges who have served no less than 12 years in their position.

The bill was passed unanimously with 89 votes in favor.

With the adoption of the bill, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan were suspended, while the current President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will continue serving as Constitutional Court member.

The bill has been drafted by more than 50 MPs of the ruling My Step faction.

The Constitutional amendments have already entered into force. Three new judges of the Court must be elected within two months.

