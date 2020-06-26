Coronavirus: Artsakh reports 1 new case in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. 1 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 114, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 77.

At the moment 68 people are quarantined.

1,828 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

No death case has been registered in the Republic.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan