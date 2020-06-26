COVID-19: Armenia reports 759 new cases, 814 recoveries in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. 759 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,247, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

814 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 12,149.

13 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 410.

The number of active cases stands at 10,557.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 131.

So far, 105,046 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan