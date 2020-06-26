Armenian FM holds phone talk with Iraqi counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Iraq’s deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs Fuad Hussein, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated his Iraqi counterpart on appointment, wishing success in his key mission.

The ministers discussed the situation with the novel coronavirus and the actions and measures taken at local levels to address the challenges of the virus and restore the normal life.

The officials also praised the centuries-old Armenian-Iraqi relations and reaffirmed their mutual readiness to make efforts to further deepen and expand these ties. In this context they highlighted the activity of the Armenian-Iraqi inter-governmental commission.

The Armenian and Iraqi FMs highly valued the role of the Armenian community of Iraq in the country’s socio-economic, political life, as well as in making closer the two peoples and countries. Minister Mnatsakanyan thanked his colleague for the traditional warm attitude and care shown to the Armenian community.

The FMs also discussed a number of international and regional issues, both emphasizing the importance of regional stability and peace.

They exchanged views also on the developments in the Middle East.

