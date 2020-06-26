Road condition
YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on June 26, as of 08:00, the roads across Armenia are passable.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks as the ban on entry to Georgia for foreigners is still in force.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
