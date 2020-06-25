Artsakh Investment Fund activities discussed at President's Office

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Artsakh Investment Fund, convened a sitting of the Board of Trustees on June 25 to discuss the strategy of the Fund's activity for the coming years.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's office, the President highlighted the role of the Artsakh Investment Fund in the development of the republic's economy, emphasizing the significance of social assistance programs implemented by the structure.

According to the President of the Republic, the Fund has a corresponding set of tools, and in case of increasing the volume of allocated funds, a new impetus will be given to the programs being carried out.