Human trial of new vaccine begins in UK

YEREVAN, 25 JUNE, ARMENPRESS: About 300 volunteers are being injected with a Covid-19 vaccine over the coming weeks, as part of a trial led by Prof Robin Shattock and his colleagues at Imperial College London. «Armenpress» reports citing BBC.

The BBC spoke to one volunteer, Kathy, who said she wanted to help in the effort to get things back to normal.

 

 





