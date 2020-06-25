Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-06-20

YEREVAN, 25 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 June, USD exchange rate up by 1.22 drams to 481.30 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.37 drams to 540.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.94 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.80 drams to 598.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 25.28 drams to 27328.13 drams. Silver price up by 1.39 drams to 276.29 drams. Platinum price down by 137.97 drams to 12549.54 drams.