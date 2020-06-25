COVID-19 updates: Death cases in Brazil surpass 53,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 9 million 560 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 485,000.

More than 5 million 200 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 463 thousand 438 confirmed cases). 124,294 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 193 thousand 609 confirmed cases and 53,895 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 613,994. 8,605 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 474,587 cases. Death rate is 14,915.

UK has confirmed 306,862 cases. The death toll has reached 43,081.

Spain has 294,166 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,327.

The next is Peru with 264,689 confirmed cases and 8,586 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 254,416 confirmed cases and 4,731 deaths.

Italy reported 239,410 cases and over 34,600 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 215,096 confirmed cases and 10,130 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 191,657 cases. The deaths comprise 5,025.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 21st with a total of 83,449 cases (19 new cases in one day), out of which 78,443 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 917 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 167,267.

Qatar has confirmed 91,838 cases. The death toll has reached 106 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 59,561 confirmed cases and 2,450 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 46,563. 308 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 42,788, that of the deaths is 339.

Iraq confirmed 36,702 cases and 1,330 deaths.

1,644 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 33.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 242. 7 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan