Earthquake registered 55km south-east from city of Van also felt in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. On June 25, at 14:03 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations detected an earthquake at the northern latitude 38.350 and eastern longitude 43.980 geographic coordinates (Turkey, 55km south-east from the city of Van) with 5.1 magnitude and 10km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 7 points at the epicenter area.

No casualties and damages have been reported so far.

The earthquake was also felt in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan