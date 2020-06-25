Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

COVID-19: Death toll in Iran is over 10,000

COVID-19: Death toll in Iran is over 10,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,595, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 215,096, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

134 more patients have died. The death toll has reached 10,130.

2,899 people are in serious condition.

3,007 citizens recovered in the past one day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 175,103.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration