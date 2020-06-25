Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Another Armenian lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. MP from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Tsovinar Vardanyan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the lawmaker said on Facebook.

“Dear friends, I have just received the result of my test, it is positive. I want to state that I feel well”, the MP said and thanked all for the care provided.

The total number of coronavirus infected MPs in Armenia has reached 4: 3 are from the ruling My Step faction – Tsovinar Vardanyan, Viktor Yengibaryan, Kristine Poghosyan and 1 is the Vice Speaker of Parliament Vahe Enfiajyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





