Armenian Parliament approves 2019 state budget performance annual report

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament approved the annual report of the performance of the 2019 state budget.

74 MPs voted in favor, 9 voted against the document which has been submitted by the government.

Earlier today head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan informed that they would vote against the report.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction didn’t attend the session.

 

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





