25 June

Armenian, Albanian national football teams to hold friendly match in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The football federations of Armenia and Albania reached an agreement on holding a friendly match between the national teams, the FFA reports.

The match will take place in Yerevan’s Republican Stadium on October 7.

 

