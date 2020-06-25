Armenian, Albanian national football teams to hold friendly match in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The football federations of Armenia and Albania reached an agreement on holding a friendly match between the national teams, the FFA reports.
The match will take place in Yerevan’s Republican Stadium on October 7.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
