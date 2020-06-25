Arshak Gasparyan appointed deputy chairman of State Revenue Committee
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Arshak Gasparyan has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on the government’s website.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
