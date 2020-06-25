Parliament Speaker publishes Constitutional amendments on replacing CC President and three judges

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has published the Constitutional amendments adopted recently by the Parliament in the official bulletin.

After these amendments come into force, the tenure of a judge of the Constitutional Court, who has served a total of 12 years, will be suspended, whereas the current President of the Court will continue serving as CC member.

The Constitutional amendments enter into force the day following its official publication.

Thus, after the entry into force the tenures of CC judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Felix Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan will be suspended, and CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan will serve as member of the Court.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan