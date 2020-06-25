MP Naira Zohrabyan tests negative for COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker from the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the Parliament Naira Zohrabyan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Dear compatriots, when my colleague Vahe Enfiajyan [Vice Speaker of Parliament] has tested positive for COVID-19, I, as a direct contact, immediately passed a test in Nairi medical center, immediately self-isolated and transferred the information to the Parliament’s secretariat and the Commandant’s Office. I have just received the result of my test, it is negative and I have not been infected with the coronavirus. Thus, I am returning to work”, the lawmaker said.

She wished health to all COVID-19 patients, including her colleagues in the Parliament.

3 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Armenian Parliament: one is the Vice Speaker of Parliament from the Prosperous Armenia faction Vahe Enfiajyan and the other 2 are MPs from the ruling My Step faction.

