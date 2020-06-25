Armenian PM congratulates Slovenia’s counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Janša on the country’s National Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Slovenia on the national day of the Republic – the Statehood Day, wishing peace and progress to your country and its people.

Armenia highly values the further development and deepening of cooperation with Slovenia at the bilateral format and within the frames of our partnership with the European Union.

I am sure that with joint efforts we will manage to further intensify and strengthen our bilateral agenda which can be greatly contributed by the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan