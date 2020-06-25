Opposition Bright Armenia faction to vote against 2019 state budget performance annual report

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Bright Armenian faction of the Parliament will vote against the annual report of the 2019 state budget performance, faction head Edmon Marukyan said today.

“The Bright Armenia faction, of course, will vote against the performance of under-fulfilled budget, it is out of discussion”, Marukyan said.

The Armenian Parliament is debating the issue on approving the 2019 state budget performance annual report. Cabinet members led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are also attending the Parliament session.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan