Youngest of latest coronavirus fatalities in Armenia was aged 44, oldest was 90

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the data of June 25, as of 11:00, 11 people have died in Armenia from the novel coronavirus, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The death toll has reached 397.

The youngest of the COVID-19 fatalities was aged 44 and the oldest was aged 90. Both were women and had accompanying chronic diseases.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 1. The total number of these cases has reached 131.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 22,488, out of which 11,335 have already recovered.

