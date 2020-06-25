COVID-19: 3 new cases confirmed in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 113, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of recovered patients stands at 77.

At the moment 65 people are quarantined.

1,763 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

No death case has been registered in the Republic.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan