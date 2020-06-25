Coronavirus spread rate among young people is not growing – Armenia healthcare minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The spread rate of the novel coronavirus among the young people in Armenia is not growing, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting, adding that the younger the age, the lower the spread rate.

“We have an increase in the number of cases among elderly people, the older the age, the higher the rate. We also have geographical analyzes. I once said at the session of the Commandant’s Office that for instance the spread rate in Vanadzor town has increased in the past two weeks. The spread rates are different in Yerevan’s administrative districts, but it gradually moves to stabilization. It seems Yerevan is becoming a major center because previously we had most cases mainly in Shengavit and Malatia-Sebastia administrative districts. The same can apply to different sectors. We know that our main problems were the major outbreaks, but now it seems there are no such major outbreaks. In this sense we can state that the virus is everywhere. And by keeping the rules we should be protected everywhere”, he said.

According to the latest data, 771 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of cases to 22,488. 538 more patients have recovered, the total number of recoveries has reached 11,335. The number of active cases stands at 10,625. The death toll has reached 397.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan