Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Armen Khachatryan appointed Head of Department for Information and Public Relations at PM’s Office

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Armen Khachatryan has been appointed Head of the Department for Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Armenian prime minister.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed the respective decision on June 25.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





