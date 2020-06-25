Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session in the Armenian Parliament, which launched on June 24, continues today.

The MPs will continue debating the annual report of the 2019 state budget performance.

The President of the Central Bank will present the annual report of the CBA activity to the Parliament.

 

