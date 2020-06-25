Armenian President congratulates Slovenian counterpart on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia Borut Pahor on the Statehood Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter President Sarkissian said Armenia attaches importance to the friendly relations with Slovenia which are based on common values and mutually beneficial cooperation.

“I am full of hope that we will be able to deepen and strengthen the relations between our countries with joint efforts both at the bilateral and multilateral formats which will be greatly contributed by the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement”, the letter says.

The Armenian President wished his Slovenian counterpart good health and success, and to the good people of Slovenia – peace and welfare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan