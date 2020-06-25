LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 June:

The price of aluminum down by 0.72% to $1586.50, copper price down by 0.45% to $5882.50, lead price down by 0.34% to $1755.50, nickel price down by 0.12% to $12577.00, tin price down by 0.95% to $16739.00, zinc price down by 1.70% to $2022.50, molybdenum price down by 2.77% to $17042.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.