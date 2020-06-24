USAID to provide Armenian Government 7.5 million USD grant for infrastructural projects

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. For the aim of creating more competitive and diversified private sector the U.S. Government will provide Armenia with nearly 7.5 million USD assistance through the USAID. ARMENPRESS reports the agreement on the assistance is included in the agenda of June 25 Cabinet meeting.

The total U.S. assistance under this particular agreement will amount to 91 million 871 thousand and 406 USD.

