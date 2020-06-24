New appointments take place in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan approved the Government's decisions on June 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, Hovik Jivanyan has been appointed head of the Artsakh Republic State Control Service.

Georgy Hayriyan has been released from the post of deputy minister of Urban Development upon his own request in connection with assuming a new position.