Armenian PM receives WHO Mission head

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Special Advisor to the WHO Europe Regional Director Michel Thieren who is heading the Mission in Armenia, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The WHO Mission is in Armenia to explore the coronavirus situation and present recommendations.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the close cooperation between the Armenian government and the World Health Organization, as well as the WHO’s technical support to the process of fighting the coronavirus. Pashinyan highlighted the fact of close partnership with the international partners in this process and stated that the COVID-19 crisis will be possible to overcome with joint efforts.

Michel Thieren introduced the impressions from the visits to Armenia’s hospitals in the context of exploring the country’s strategy and presenting proposals. He said he is impressed with the anti-coronavirus fight in Armenia’s hospitals and the conditions provided for the treatment of patients. The WHO official said the information about the pandemic is not complete in the world, that is the reason that till now specialists and experts present not so similar views on the fight against the pandemic. In this context he highlighted the necessity and effectiveness of wearing face masks, keeping the social distance and washing hands, adding that it’s necessary to avoid mass gatherings and indoor events. The WHO mission head said there shouldn’t be a selection between putting the economy into a lockdown and re-opening it: the experience shows that people should get used to living in such conditions by keeping the behavioral rules for tackling the COVID-19.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian PM highlighted the necessity to continue the exchange of experience between the ministry of healthcare and the WHO.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan