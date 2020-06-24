Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-20

YEREVAN, 24 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.65 drams to 480.08 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.60 drams to 542.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.13 drams to 600.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 145.64 drams to 27302.85 drams. Silver price down by 0.39 drams to 274.9 drams. Platinum price up by 48.00 drams to 12687.51 drams.