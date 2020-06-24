COVID-19 latest updates: Global recoveries surpass 5 million

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 9 million 388 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 480,000.

More than 5 million 076 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 424 thousand 857 confirmed cases). 123,484 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 152 thousand 066 confirmed cases and 52,788 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 606,881. 8,513 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 457,656 cases. Death rate is 14,505.

UK has confirmed 306,210 cases. The death toll has reached 42,927.

Spain has 293,832 confirmed cases. Death toll is 28,325.

The next is Peru with 260,810 confirmed cases and 8,404 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 250,767 confirmed cases and 4,505 deaths.

Italy reported 238,833 cases and 34,675 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 212,501 confirmed cases and 9,996 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 190,165 cases. The deaths comprise 5,001.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 21st with a total of 83,430 cases (12 new cases in one day), out of which 78,428 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 914 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 167,267.

Qatar has confirmed 90,778 cases. The death toll has reached 104 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 58,141 confirmed cases and 2,365 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 45,683. 305 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 41,879, that of the deaths is 337.

Iraq confirmed 34,502 cases and 1,251 deaths.

1,622 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 32.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 231. 7 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

