Armenian MP tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Viktor Yengibaryan has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

“Dear friends, yesterday I passed a test for coronavirus, the result was positive. I do not have any health problems, I have been self-quarantined at home. Maybe I have not properly followed the rules. Please wear a face mask and keep all the rules as it can save human lives, including the lives of your relatives. Be healthy”, the MP said on Facebook.

On June 23 Vice Speaker of Parliament Vahe Enfiajyan announced that he has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghiyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan